$160.45 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce sales of $160.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.70 million to $163.20 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $118.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $639.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.04 million to $643.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $668.06 million, with estimates ranging from $659.58 million to $675.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.