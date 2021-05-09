$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.30. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($5.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $23.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,836. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.74. 914,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,814. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.56.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

