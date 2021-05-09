$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

