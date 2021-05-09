$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.23.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $607.99. 175,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.69. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $303.51 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.