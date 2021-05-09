$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $11.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $37.00 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

