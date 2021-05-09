$20.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce sales of $20.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $27.37 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $129.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 2,760,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $517.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

