22,320 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

