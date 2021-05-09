$23.91 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $23.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $25.94 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $79.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.22 million to $83.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $267.16 million and a PE ratio of 231.18.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold a total of 226,333 shares of company stock worth $3,973,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

