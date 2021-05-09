2key.network (2KEY) Market Cap Hits $5.00 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $329,601.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 71,409,713 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

