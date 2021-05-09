$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

