$364.61 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $364.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.69 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $291.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.