$4.07 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

May 9th, 2021


Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the lowest is $3.79. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $16.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,113. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $397.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

