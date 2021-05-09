41,087 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

KHC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.