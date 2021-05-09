$421.44 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce sales of $421.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.67 million to $424.20 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AIR stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. AAR has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after buying an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AAR by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 119,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

