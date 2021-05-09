$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post sales of $81.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $346.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.14 million to $347.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $350.30 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CSV opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $695.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

