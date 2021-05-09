83,246 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.71 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

