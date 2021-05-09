$85.30 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $85.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $86.60 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $333.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $382.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $405.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.77 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of -52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 443,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

