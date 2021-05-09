8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.96 million and $145,474.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

