AAX Token (AAB) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $378,723.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

