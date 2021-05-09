AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

