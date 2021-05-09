Abulaba Reaches One Day Volume of $312.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 101% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded down 61% against the US dollar. Abulaba has a total market cap of $2,354.86 and approximately $312.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

