Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and $6.41 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00075739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

