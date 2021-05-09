Actinium (ACM) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Actinium has a market cap of $1.28 million and $21,652.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001602 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,916,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

