Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lowered by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

