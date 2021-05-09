Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.64. The stock had a trading volume of 377,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.21. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.