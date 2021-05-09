Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.36 or 0.06740522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.06 or 0.02496433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00695105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00201961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.56 or 0.00824593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00620150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00533233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004983 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

