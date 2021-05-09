Add.xyz Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $193,638.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

