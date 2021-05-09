AdEx Network Price Hits $1.31 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002227 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $156.25 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.40 or 0.09045409 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,031,337 coins and its circulating supply is 118,888,861 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.