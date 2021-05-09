adToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,809.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,809.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00087450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.54 or 0.09098485 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

