adToken Hits Market Cap of $904,057.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adToken has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $904,057.00 and approximately $3,991.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00084775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00105100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00784306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.45 or 0.09012241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001662 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.