Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 239.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 392,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.95. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $116.76 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

