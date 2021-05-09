Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

