Aeon (AEON) Reaches Market Cap of $39.07 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $39.07 million and $96,213.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00004197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.21 or 0.00821792 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

