Aeron Price Down 16.6% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $705,620.48 and approximately $165,795.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

