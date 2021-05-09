Aeternity (AE) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $133.32 million and $28.73 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,187,378 coins and its circulating supply is 336,366,434 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

