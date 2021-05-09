Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.