AidCoin Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $4,633.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.