Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.57.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ABNB opened at $151.21 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

