Algorand Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $255.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00320008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,503,450,824 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,831,109 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

