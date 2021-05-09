Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($5.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $23.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGT traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $224.74. 914,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

