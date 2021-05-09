Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $390,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 2,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

