Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.