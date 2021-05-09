Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

