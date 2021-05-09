Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

