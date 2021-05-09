Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce sales of $882.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $868.20 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 768,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

