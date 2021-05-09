Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $4.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share of $4.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.78 to $22.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,565. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.