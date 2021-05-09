Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $13.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.35 million and the lowest is $10.40 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $64.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $214.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $227.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $389.35 million, with estimates ranging from $359.20 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCMI opened at $4.38 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

