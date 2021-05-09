Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post sales of $13.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.08 million to $16.50 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $70.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.68 million to $79.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.13 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $879.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

