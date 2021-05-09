Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.32. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,891 shares of company stock valued at $41,132,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.95. The stock had a trading volume of 649,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,778. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.79 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

