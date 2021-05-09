Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.08. 2,058,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,090. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

